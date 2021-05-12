The Pennyroyal Master Gardener Association will have a Spring Plant Swap from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mahr Park Arboretum’s Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center.
The plant swap can include perennials, trees, shrubs, vegetable plants, houseplants, bulbs and seeds. For more information about the plant swap, contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 270-821-3650.
