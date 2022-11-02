This Friday and Saturday, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Holiday Open House with over 30 local businesses participating.
Chamber President Lisa Miller said small businesses are the backbone of our economy and add flavor to the area.
“There is a sense of adventure when you explore a small business,” she said. “You never know what beauties you will uncover or what scrumptiousness awaits.”
The open house will kick off Thursday with the distribution of the Love Local Bags. The distribution will be at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mahr Park Arboretum in front of Event Barn B, and an additional distribution will be at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
Miller said over 25 different members have put items into the bags this year, and over 30 local retailers will be offering special deals and giveaways on Friday and Saturday.
“Over $1,000 in Chamber Checks will be given away during this popular event powered by Independence Bank,” she said.
A list of participating merchants is available on the Chambers Facebook page, in Thursday’s Madisonville Messenger, at Independence Bank locations, and the participating businesses.
Holiday Open House is part of the chamber’s new Small Business Season.
The Chamber is launching the program to increase support of small businesses, said Miller.
“By implementing Small Business Season, we hope to encourage people to patronize all sorts of small businesses this holiday,” she said. “In addition to our wonderful retail options, there are dining establishments, personal service providers, and even local artisans that need our support. Small Business Season is a way to help our residents develop a better appreciation for how their spending affects our area and quality of life.”
Small Business Season will continue with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, where the chamber will introduce Ready, Set, Shop.
“It is like a bingo card, and shoppers only need to make a purchase at five local small businesses and get a signature in five spaces to enter for prizes,” said Miller.
On Dec. 1, the chamber will introduce the “Love Local Loyalty Card,” where residents can make purchases from 10 chamber member businesses in a month and be entered into drawings to win prizes.
“The Chamber is challenging everyone in the area to support small business this holiday season,” said Miller.
