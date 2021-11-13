After a two-month postponement due to a rise in COVID-19 numbers, the 9/11 Heroes Run will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Local Race Director Kelly Forbes said the money from the race fees will be split 50/50 between the Travis Manion Foundation and the local Patrick Rudd Project.
“[The PRP] gives everyday heroes mini-grants through what we raise,” she said. “The request from our first responder department this year is $35,000.”
The Travis Manion Foundation also supports veterans and has become one of the largest veteran service organizations in the country.
“Our whole mission is to make sure that we are providing community to veterans, and when they take off the uniform, they are still given an opportunity to serve in their own communities in different ways,” said Foundation President Ryan Manion.
She said this year there were 90 races across the world, and the foundation only partners with a few local organizations, Madisonville’s PRP being one of them.
“We think the world of the Patrick Rudd Project and everything they are doing there locally,” said Manion. “For us to be able to split proceeds, so we know that the monies are going back into the local community, it is really important to us.”
One thing that has always been unique about the Madisonville race is that while the location is one of the smaller sites for a race, Madisonville is considered one of the biggest races. Forbes said this year alone, participants are coming from 12 different states.
“Part of it, which is something cool, we do partner with the Patrick Rudd Project, and Patrick was a ranger stationed at Fort Benning, so the rangers he served with live all over the country now, so the representation from other states are because they and their families come in to do it,” said Forbes.
She said this year, the race had 510 people registered to participate, which is lower than the previous in-person races, but higher than last year’s virtual race.
“We are happy with that number, but we loved growing every year,” said Forbes. “We are just happy to have it in person this year.”
Participants will start on the corner of Center Street and Franklin. The 5k race will start at 5 p.m., with the one mile starting at 5:15 p.m. She said the course is the same one used in the 2019 race.
Participants can pick up their race day packets from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Hopkins County Family YMCA, or on race day from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Madisonville Fire Department station one.
The packets include a 20th-anniversary t-shirt, a drawstring bag, and a branded race bib. Forbes said the first 500 people to pick up their packets on Friday will receive an additional goody bag.
Forbes said anyone can register online until Nov. 17, and walk-up registration will be available the day of the event.
The cost for the 5k event is $35, the cost for the 5k Ruck event is $40, and the Patrick Rudd Memorial Mile is $25.
To sign up online for the race, visit 911herosrun.org/madisonville.
For more information on the Travis Manion Foundation, visit www.travismanion.org. For more information on the Patrick Rudd Project, follow them on Facebook.
