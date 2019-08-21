Hagerman completes DRA academy

Hopkins County's top economic development official was one of two Kentuckians to recently graduate from an academy geared toward creating jobs.
Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, joined Murray State University's Dr. Michael Ramage in the 14th graduating cohort of the Delta Leadership Institute's Executive Academy.
The two graduates completed the 10-month training program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit-sector leaders from each of the eight states served by Delta Regional Authority. The program equips participants with the tools, experiences and networks that will help them create new economic opportunities in Delta communities as well as support the growth of the region's economy.
DLI is one of our most important tools for providing the Delta with the next generation of economic and community development leaders," DRA Chairman Chris Caldwell said. "This group of graduates will take the experiences and lessons gleamed from the Executive Academy to be change agents in their communities."
The graduates participated in seven training sessions over the past year to educate them on the regional and local economic and community development best practices employed across the Delta to catalyse innovative solutions implementable in their own community and region.
DLI fellows learn from local, regional and national experts in infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce training, public health and other fields necessary to facilitate economic growth in the Delta region. The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to help create jobs, build communities, and improve lives through strategic investments in economic development in 252 counties and parishes across eight states. DRA has invested more than $185 million into more than 1,100 projects.
Overall, DRA investments have helped create and retain more than 55,000 jobs, train nearly 45,000 workers to advance in the 21st Century, and deliver sewer and water improvements to more than 238,000 residents and businesses, according to a news release from the organization.
