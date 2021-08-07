Reporter
Hopkins County Fair Board Vice-President Tom Gulley said this year’s fair broke a record for the largest gate income and was the second-largest crowd to ever attend the fair.
“We had a crowd once before that was large, but that was when our gate was a different price,” he said.
Gulley estimated around 20,000 people turned up throughout the week-long event.
“We were really close to setting an all-time record on attendance,” he said.
Gulley said he and members of the fair board feel the event was run smoothly, especailly when you consider COVID-19 concerns and protocols.
“We were very fortunate that we didn’t have any issues,” said Gulley. “We made it through with no major incidence, and I think everybody who came out, whether to ride a ride or come see livestock, came to see agriculture exhibits, or to the arena for a tractor pull or monster truck show or whatever they came for, I think they all enjoyed it.”
The fair board did enact some precautions before the opening, like requiring masks inside buildings, having hand sanitizing stations readily available and social distancing signs placed around the grounds.
“When you get in that kind of setting, people are going to do what they want to do, but we did all we could,” said Gulley.
As for income, he said the fair board was still receiving bills, so he did not know how much the fair brought in. Gulley said as long as it was enough to pay the bills for the Ballard Convention Center and to continue maintenance to the grounds, then he would be happy.
Even though the fair just ended, the board has already started planning next year’s event, he said.
“It is not something you wait two or three months before starting,” said Gulley.
Gulley thanked the fair sponsors who help put the fair on every year and for all the Hopkins County residents and surrounding counties who come out to enjoy the entertainment.
“Without all of those people, it would not be a success,” said Gulley.
