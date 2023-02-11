Through blizzards, the introduction of window air conditioners, steam boilers, central heating and cooling, and four owners, Prow Brothers has seen a lot in the 98 years they have been serving Hopkins County.
Prow Brothers, Inc. was started, as the name suggests, by three brothers: Aubrey, Harold, and Dock Prow. That was in 1925.
Russell Prow, Aubrey’s son and a former Prow Brothers owner, said Dock moved out of the state during WWI. Aubrey and Harold ran the business until 1965 when Harold was killed in an accident.
“I think when dad said they started, it was just the three of them. I think they had maybe two helpers,” he said. “They worked out of a store originally across from the old fire department.”
In 1925, all of the heating was either hot water or steam boiler, said Prow. Because of that, much of the early work for the company involved at least some amount of plumbing.
“All your sewer lines were put in with cast iron. There was no such thing as plastic,” he said. “It was very difficult to work. You had to put the pipes together with what we called ‘oakum’ and lead. You didn’t have backhoes and trenchers. You had shovels and picks.”
Around the 1940s, when WWII was going on, Prow said business was tough because you couldn’t get steel pipe. It was needed in the war effort and always in short supply.
“They would try to get used pipe when they would tear a building or house down because it was the only way they could get products to use,” he said.
His dad went to Indiana and worked at a shipyard to send money home to help the business. Prow said that money kept Prow Brothers going. After the war, business started coming back.
Billy Brown started working at Prow Brothers in the mid-1950s. He saw the business replace furnaces with space heaters and the introduction of window air conditioners, eventually shifting to central heating and air conditioning.
“I was there through several different things,” he said.
Brown remembered a story when they were still using lead to connect pipes.
“I never tried this, but I saw Aubrey try this. He was melting lead, and he took his finger and stirred it,” he said.
Prow added that back then as long as you didn’t stop or slow down, you could put your finger through the melted lead.
“Dad did it, and he was very good with it, but I didn’t try it,” he said.
Prow graduated from the University of Kentucky in December 1966 and started working at Prow Brothers in January 1967. He worked there until 1970-71 when he bought his dad out.
Prow said his father continued to work up into his 80s, and he lived until he was 94.
In 1992, Prow sold the business to Brown, and in 2015, Brown sold the company to Tony Moore. He bought and merged R&D Electric with Prow Brothers in that same year. Prow Brothers now offers customers help with plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical problems.
Since then, Moore bought Hometown Heating and Cooling in Eddyville in 2016 and T&G Heating and Air Conditioning in Henderson in 2017. Both still operate under their original names.
“We kept their names because the names were important,” said Moore.
Prow Brothers started in 1925 with about five people working and has grown to employ 42 people across three businesses.
“We’ve really grown and can cover the whole western part of the state,” said Moore.
He hopes to add plumbing and electrical contracting to the Eddyville and Henderson locations at some point.
Prow said one of the reasons Prow Brothers has been in business for so long was because of good service and treating the customers right. He said his father was great with customers, calming them down when something went wrong.
“People would call, and they loved to talk to my dad,” said Prow. “Everyone was son or hun because he was good with people, but he couldn’t remember names. He cared about his customers.”
Moore said they continue to put the customers first and try to give back to the community.
“We have been so blessed,” he said.
Prow Brothers is open 24/7, and they take calls around the clock.
“We want to take care of everybody we can locally,” said Moore. “We want to be around another 98 years.”
Prow Brothers, Inc. is located at 1125 Island Ford Road in Madisonville and can be reached at 270-821-3400.
