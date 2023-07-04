Last week, the Hopkins County School Board approved the superintendent evaluation for the 2022-2023 school year, including a 2% salary increase.
The school board gave superintendent Amy Smith an exemplary rank in Strategic Leadership, Cultural Leadership, Human Resource Leadership, and Managerial Leadership while giving her an accomplished status in Instructional Leadership, Collaborative Leadership, and Influential Leadership. The salary increase matches the salary increase for certified staff the school board approved earlier this year.
School Board Chairman Shannon Embry said Smith made the evaluation process easy for the board.
“She is doing such a great job for our district and moving our district ahead in a forward-thinking direction,” he said. “She has been a strong leader that has been willing to take on every challenge head-on. We as a board are excited about the direction she is taking the district and her excellent leadership.”
Smith said she is honored to be leading Hopkins County schools and is grateful for the support of the board members.
“Their kind words for our entire team is much appreciated,” she said.
The school board gave Smith an accomplished in Instructional Leadership for her work in closing the performance gaps so every student graduates high school as college or career ready. She supported students and staff through the Amazing Shake; Deeper Learning Teacher Leaders; and regularly meets with instructional leaders, guidance counselors, school resource officers, family resource coordinators, and administrators.
Smith received an exemplary rank in Cultural Leadership for understanding the people in the district and community through Remember Your Why Award recognitions, staff attendance incentives and recognition, consistent accountability, district talent shows, having “One Last Time” Earlington walk-through, and the “A Lasting Legacy” Hanson walkthrough.
In Human Resources, Smith received an exemplary rank for ensuring the district is a professional learning community with systems that result in recruitment, induction, support, evaluation, development, and retention of highly effective and diverse staff. She has encouraged the New Teacher Mentor Program, Rising Leader Academy, and community job fairs.
Smith received exemplary status in Managerial Leadership for ensuring the district has a plan for budgeting, staffing, problem-solving, and communicating expectations through facility projects, emergency response plans, and school safety with SROs present on school campuses.
She received an accomplished in Collaborative Leadership for working with the local board of education to design structures and processes that result in community engagement and support of the district vision through Cookin’ for Kids, farm to fork event, Hopkins County Happy Feet, Impact Mentoring, YMCA After School car, Be-You-tiful Boutique Friendship Corner, and career signing event.
Smith received an accomplished rank in Influential Leadership by promoting the success of teaching and learning through the larger political, social, economic, legal, ethical, and cultural context. She continued to fund transportation projects funded by Governor Andy Beshear, has regular communications with Representative Wade Williams, and is part of the Kentucky Women in Educational Leadership Mentor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.