Last week, the Hopkins County School Board approved the superintendent evaluation for the 2022-2023 school year, including a 2% salary increase.

The school board gave superintendent Amy Smith an exemplary rank in Strategic Leadership, Cultural Leadership, Human Resource Leadership, and Managerial Leadership while giving her an accomplished status in Instructional Leadership, Collaborative Leadership, and Influential Leadership. The salary increase matches the salary increase for certified staff the school board approved earlier this year.

