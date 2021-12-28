Hoping to give students as many opportunities as possible, the Hopkins County School district has opened its Early College Academy to juniors.
Director of Secondary Instruction Alaina Lancaster said in the past, the academy was only open to incoming seniors at Madisonville North and Hopkins County Central high schools.
“The purpose is to get them a jump start on their post-secondary education,” she said. “Several of our surrounding counties are allowing juniors to participate, so we wanted to give our students an opportunity as well.”
The school district has a deal with the Madisonville Community College to allow seniors, and now juniors, an opportunity to take courses at the college in the morning.
“They will have two years taking courses at the college. When they graduate from either high school, they also graduate with an associate degree from MCC,” said Lancaster.
The classes are more of the core content classes that could work for any field a student may want to go into. The classes also work if the student has no idea what they may want to study in college.
“They can focus on any career avenue that MCC offers,” said Lancaster.
Students will spend the morning at MCC and in the afternoon return to their home high school, or the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center, depending on what they are studying.
She said the college classes do count as dual credit, and they have to be enrolled for a minimum of 13 college credit courses a semester. That is on top of their two normal high school classes in the afternoon.
There are benchmarks that incoming juniors have to meet like meeting the required ACT scores. In English students have to have at least an 18, in math a 22, and they have to have a 20 in reading to be admitted. Students also have to have a 3.0 GPA to be accepted into the program.
“If you are a sophomore, you want to look at taking the ACT as soon as possible,” said Lancaster.
If a student just misses the ACT benchmark to qualify, she said the schools have other testing opportunities and ways to work with students to help them meet the requirements.
“They would just work with their guidance counselor at their home high school to make that happen,” said Lancaster.
A benefit of the program is there are scholarship opportunities available through Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, and the classes are at a reduced cost to begin with.
“Not only are you getting a jump start on your post-secondary education, you are getting it at a reduced cost going in instead of the full tuition,” said Lancaster.
The KHEAA offers two college scholarships to juniors and seniors, and there is a work-ready scholarship that two students get every year for career and technical education courses.
“You can take dual credit courses at the CTC that would focus on the actual career avenue,” said Lancaster.
The application process starts in early January or February, and the applications have to be turned in about mid-April. She said students can get the applications from their high school guidance counselor.
Students accepted into the program participate in an orientation and an enrollment meeting with the college in May and in July, she said.
