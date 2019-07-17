Narcotics unit arrest man on charges of drug trafficking

A Madisonville resident was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of drug trafficking after a joint investigation by agencies from both Kentucky and Tennessee, according to a news release from the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit.
DeKayvious R. Duvall, 29, of Madisonville was a primary source of supply of crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl in both Hopkins County and Montgomery County, Tennessee, according to the report.
Detectives said they utilized documented confidential sources to purchase large amounts of crystal meth from Duvallin Madisonville. According to the report, detectives jointly seized approximately 22 pounds of crystal meth, four and a half pounds of heroin and fentanyl, 681 grams of ecstasy, and a large amount of currency as part of the arrest.
Duvall was charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, second or greater offense (greater or equal to two grams of meth) on a full extradition drug trafficking warrant from Tennessee.
Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues between the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit, Kentucky State Police Drug Investigation and Special Investigation unit West, Clarksville's Drug Enforcement Administration, Clarksville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, according to the report.
