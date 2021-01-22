The Madisonville Police Department responded to two wrecks Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to Whittington Drive around 2:30 p.m. where a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Scott Mitchell, 25, of Madisonville, had struck the driver’s side of a 2007 Dodge Ram operated by William Gauthier, 55, of Madisonville.
Police reports indicate that Mitchell was reaching into a fast food bag in the floorboard and entered into the northbound lane. The front end of the Accord struck the rear driver’s side of the Ram.
Gauthier was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of West Arch Street and North Madison Avenue where a Buick Sedan driven by Michaela Wells, 26, of Nortonville, had struck the front of a Chevy Impala operated by Stacey Sample, 53, of Madisonville.
Police reports indicate that Wells was turning left onto North Madison Avenue and struck the front of the Impala.
Sample and Jessica Bell, 31, of Powderly, a passenger of Wells, were treated for minor injuries.
