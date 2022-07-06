We are well into the hot days of summer and spending time at the lake or pool is always a great way to have fun and keep cool, however, it is important to practice water safety while having fun in the sun.
Studies have shown that drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1-4 across the United Sates, and it is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children under age 19.
Here are some easy tips to stay safe when around water:
Always keep an eye on your children. Watching them and making sure they are within an arm’s reach.
Choose a water watcher. Choose someone to be responsible for watching the children while they are in the water.
Teach children how to swim. Everyone is different, so be sure to enroll your child in swim lessons whenever they are ready. Consider their age, development and how often they are around water.
Teach children that open water is different than a swimming pool. Be aware of the situations that are unique to open water swim, such as, uneven surfaces, currents and undertow and limited visibility.
Josiah Staggs, aquatics director for the Hopkins County Family YMCA shares, “I recommend instructing children and others who need it to wear a PFD (personal flotation device) while in the water. Always make sure there is at least one adult who is the designated water watcher. The most important thing to remember is that it only takes a moment for an emergency to occur in the water. It takes vigilant scanning by a responsible adult to prevent a bad situation in the water from becoming much worse.”
The YMCA offers swim lessons and water safety classes year round. For more information be sure to visit their website, hopkinscountyymca.com and click on the aquatics tab.
