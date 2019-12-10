In the winter, emperor penguins gather in a circle and continuously rotate for warmth from the frigid weather. Likewise, years ago at the historic Munns School in Madisonville, students would rotate from directly in front of the coal stove in the middle of the room to stay warm in the coldest months of the year, said Madisonville resident and former student Brenda James.
Each December, the Munns School opens to the public for the Pennyroyal Herb Club's Christmas Bazaar. The event is one of the only times throughout the year the schoolroom is open.
During the bazaar, visitors were able to tour the front of the one-room schoolhouse and see its 1800s-style Christmas decorations, as well as shop for an assortment of locally grown herbs and artisanal crafts in its second room.
"The Pennyroyal Herb Club, we meet here, and this is our little fundraiser," said Adrianne McGregor, the club's president. The club has been holding its bazaar for more than 20 years.
Munn's Historic Schoolhouse started as a one-room log structure and deeded by Thomas G. Yates as a school in 1864. The present brick structure, better known as the first brick one-room school in the county, was built in 1879. The second room addition was built in 1927. The building ceased operation as a school in 1955. After its closure, the building was used as a community center for "ice cream suppers" and for "soup and burgoo suppers," according to documents from the Hopkins County Historical Society.
Part of the reason the herb club holds its yearly bazaar is so people can see the building, said McGregor. Another purpose is to raise funds for the continued restoration of the building.
"The school board does own the property and the building," said McGregor. "And it's really going down. We're not sure that we'll be able to do this another year."
Over the last few years, the herb club has been trying to stockpile funds for the building's restoration.
"We've been trying to stockpile enough funds so we could start restoring the building, trying to push for restoration, but I don't think we're going to succeed in that - but that is the reason we hold our bazaar," McGregor said. "It's just a small, very small drop in the bucket."
Currently, the Hopkins County School District owns and maintains the property. A school official said their focus is to keep and maintain its buildings that currently have students - as the education of children is their priority.
One of the fun facets of the Christmas Bazaar is how it acts as a homecoming for its former students. While looking through old class photos, James spotted her father - who attended Munn's, too.
"I saw my dad in one of the pictures," she said. During her first-grade year, James said, "I wouldn't let them take my picture. I don't know why I told them my mom and dad didn't want one."
James reminisced about her two years at the school. She remembered walking to school and having to cross Princeton Road without a crossing guard.
"We had no plumbing, no electricity. But, there was a water bucket that sat at that front door. Somebody brought us a cooler of water every day," she said. "We had to bring our own cup and keep it all year. Mine looked like mold, with that green slime when I brought it home. It was one of the foldable metal cups - that's what all the kids had, or they made a paper cup. If you were bad, you got sent to the cloakroom; I thought it was a real treat. I would lay up in there and look at everybody's lunch boxes."
As she thought about her time as a student, James chuckled and said, "It's fascinating when it's not the way you live anymore, and we were the last of that around here."
On the first weekend of December, James and several former students come to the herb club's bazaar to visit, shop and remember.
"I come every year to the Christmas sale," she said. "It's just part of my Christmas."
