With a surge in COVID-19 cases both statewide and locally, schools in Hopkins County are laying out plans for a safe return to the classroom.
After a week of phone calls to families, Hopkins County Schools reported 33% of their students would opt to not return to in-person learning. From the survey, it was determined 29% would choose a remote learning option; 1% would elect for homeschooling; while less than 1% would choose a private school. Three% of those surveyed chose “other” as their option.
During Monday’s regular Hopkins County Board of Education meeting, Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said she believed the families who chose “other” are unsure what they will do.
Ashby also said that 30% of the student body said they would ride on a school bus. According to a spokesperson from the district, 50% of the student body rides a bus during a typical year.
“I think that’s a bit of a decrease from what we’ve seen, and I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that they would have to wear a mask on the bus,” Ashby said.
The district plans to start the school year by having science teachers educate students on COVID-19 and introducing the “why” behind all of their safety procedures.
“We want to spend that time talking about the facts of COVID because there’s a lot of information, and as they say, you can’t believe everything you read on the internet,” Ashby said. “And in teaching the ‘why’ behind all the safety things that we have in place, it’s very important for our kids to know why we have to do these things.”
The district doesn’t know what the beginning of the school year will look like, especially with Gov. Andy Beshear’s new guidelines, which limited groups to 10 on Monday.
“We do know that come Aug. 26, we’re going to start in some fashion,” said Ashby. “A lot of that will depend on what happens with COVID, the trend line, and what information we get from the Department of Public Health, the governor and also our local health department.”
During last week’s phone calls, Ashby said one of the biggest questions was whether students who chose the remote learning option would still be able to participate in extracurricular activities?
“At this point, my recommendation to you, and we do not have to decide this tonight, but would be on a case by case basis,” said Ashby to the BOE. “There are some students that may have a health condition that does not permit them to wear a mask, but they might still be able to play a sport such as golf, and I’m just using that as an example. We would not want to infringe on their rights.
“There would be other times that there might be some extracurricular activities that would be more challenging, that perhaps we would not be able to approve,” she said.
Next Wednesday, Christ the King Catholic School starts its school year. This week has been full of preparations, said Principal Lesley Mills.
With the governor’s restrictions, Mills said their school is almost to capacity with 90 students. Sixteen of which are enrolled in their kindergarten class. Monday, the school had new Plexiglas table dividers delivered for that class.
“We were worried about the numbers and keeping them socially distanced,” she said.
The idea originated from their kindergarten teacher, who saw something similar on Facebook. Mills said the teacher’s husband was handy and built the dividers for the school. Because kids aged 5-years old and younger don’t have to wear masks, Mills said she still wanted to provide protection.
Mills said kids at CTK will wash their hands regularly, and cleaning will happen often. Students will eat lunch in their classrooms, their weekly mass which used to take place at the parish will take place inside the school, and everyone’s temperature will be taken two to three times a day.
This week, CTK is finalizing their class changing protocols and their recess plans. Orientation is also this week, and Mills said they have to adjust because of the new restrictions. She said they would host an in-person meeting and offer orientation packets for people to pick-up to limit the number of people.
At CornerStone Preparatory School, Head of School, Dr. Cara Lile, said she had hoped COVID-19 would be a non-factor in starting the school year.
“As much as we would all prefer for life to be back to normal on the CornerStone Prep campus, a recent spike in COVID-19 cases means we will be taking a number of precautionary measures,” she said. “The frustrating reality is that all schools are currently working in pencil, not pen, due to the fluidity of the situation. We are all looking for certainty, but as that is not currently available, we will aim for clarity.”
CornerStone plans to return on their original start date for the school year, Monday, Aug. 10. Deep cleaning and disinfecting will become daily routines, classrooms and common areas are being arranged for social distancing, Lile said.
Temperature checks, she said, will be commonplace. The campus will be closed to minimize foot traffic, and parents will be allowed on campus by appointment only. If a student has excessive absence due to illness, home-based instruction will be provided.
“While we would prefer to announce a plan that makes everyone happy, that is simply not possible. We have heard from many parents on both sides of multiple issues related to COVID-19,” said Lile. “Both sides encourage us to follow the science, but the science itself changes from day to day. While this has become a divisive issue in American culture, we are working to maintain unity through the family relationships that are the backbone of CornerStone Prep.”
If you want to learn more about CTK, visit their website at www.ctkmadisonville.org, or call them at 270-821-8271. For more information regarding CornerStone Preparatory School, visit their site at cornerstone-prep.com, or call 270-841-7540. Stay up to date with Hopkins County Schools by following their social media pages or visit their website at www.hopkins.kyschools.us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.