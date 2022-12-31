Golden Ticket Cinemas Capitol 8, in Madisonville will continue to offer their ever-popular discounted pricing on Tuesdays again in 2023.
According to General Manager, Carla Thomas, the Tuesday special is something that they have offered at Golden Ticket since 2002, there is no start or no end date, it is available very Tuesday. It has been known as “Discounted Tuesdays” or now referred to as “$5.50 Tuesdays.”
“The $5.50 Tuesday includes all movies, all day, excluding Fathom and Special Events, which is noted on our website at GTCinemas.com or on our Facebook page Golden Ticket Cinemas Capitol 8. You will also find a list of the current movies that are playing and the movies that will be leaving in case you have missed one that you would like to see.”
On Tuesday they also have special offers at the concession stand. Customers may purchase a small combo for six dollars, a medium combo for eight dollars, or a large combo for ten dollars. All combos come with a drink and a popcorn.
“Monday is usually when guests come that do not want to deal with the weekend crowd. Wednesday is generally for the Summer Kids Series crowd. Thursday is for new feature premieres. So Tuesday just made sense to help bring the guests through our doors and give them a discounted price.”
For any additional information please reach out to Golden Ticket directly via email or phone, madisonville@gtcinemas.com or 270-245-2269.
