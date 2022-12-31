gtlogo.jpg

Golden Ticket Cinemas Capitol 8, in Madisonville will continue to offer their ever-popular discounted pricing on Tuesdays again in 2023.

According to General Manager, Carla Thomas, the Tuesday special is something that they have offered at Golden Ticket since 2002, there is no start or no end date, it is available very Tuesday. It has been known as “Discounted Tuesdays” or now referred to as “$5.50 Tuesdays.”

