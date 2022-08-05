The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Anthony W. Clark, was charged, August 3, 2022, for serving parole without a warrant.
Troy A. Bruce, was charged, August 3, 2022, for theft by deception of cold checks for more than $1,000.
Beverly Ann Williams, was charged, August 3, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Alexander Joel Jacinto, was charged, August 4, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Kameron S. Forbes, was charged, August 3, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license, contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Frankie L. Johnson, was charged, August 3, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following repoert:
Kelsey Edmonson, of Earlington, was charged, August 2, 2022 for failure to appear in court for the third time., contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Brian Welton, of Madisonville, was charged, August 2, 2022, for flagrant non-support and failure to appear in court.
