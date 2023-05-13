Brian Welch, an agriculture teacher at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School, is a finalist for the 2023 Presidential Award for Science Teaching.
Welch said it felt great to be one of two finalists for this award.
“The presidential award is a pretty big deal,” he said. “I have been fortunate to win some other awards through the realm of ag teachers, but this one kind of expands out to all science teachers and math teachers as well.”
Each year, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, education researchers, district-level personnel, and classroom teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards. The award is given to up to two teachers in either mathematics or science from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. territories, along with schools operated by the Department of Defense in the United States and overseas.
The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
The process to apply started last September after it was suggested he apply. Teachers had until February 2023 to record a video of a lesson to showcase their teaching ability and a 30,000-character paper reflecting on what they teach, how they teach, and how they impact their students.
For his application, Welch submitted a video and information from his Agri Biology class. He said the class has been around for the last few years.
“It is more of a hands-on class that teaches the same concepts of biology, but then gives them not only gives them the hands-on experience but also some leadership experience,” he said.
Welch said being a finalist for this award shows that science and ag go together. He said it speaks volumes to ag education that career and technical education are now in the same realm of science teachers.
“It is an honor, and it speaks volumes to what we are trying to accomplish here,” he said. “I’m not a teacher that goes in and does the plug and chuck curriculum. I make a lot of my own curriculum and have to fight for what our program does. It is very rewarding to see that it is paying off in the long run.”
Although the finalists know who they are, it will still be some time before the recipient of the award is announced. Welch said they still haven’t announced the 2021 winners, so it is just a waiting game.
