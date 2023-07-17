Several Hopkins County School Resource officers reached a milestone last week when they graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s SRO III program at the Police Academy in Richmond.
SRO III training is significant not just because it means those officers have reached the highest training level available for SROs, along with 120 hours of SRO specific in-service training, it also means that they have completed three years of work in their positions.
For police officers looking to transition from patrol or other duties into an SRO position, its a little more complicated than just changing jobs. State law requires all SROs to complete the DCJT's SRO 1 training course within a year of assuming their new position. SRO 2 and SRO 3 courses are required the following years to make them fully certified to be a school resource officer in Kentucky schools.
DOCJT’s SRO training targets the specific needs of officers who are assigned to provide safety and security to the students and staff located inside a school. The SRO courses were revamped after the School Safety and Resilience Act passed in 2019. That year, the training was updated and expanded to cover what officials feel are the needs of today’s schoolchildren and administrators.
SRO training includes topics such as working with special-needs students, mental health awareness and trauma-informed action. Firearms and tactics refresher training are also included.
Five SROs employed by the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office completed the SRO III program last week, including deputies Craig Engler, LyDon Logan, Frank Cates, John Komar and Jerry Knight.
"I am proud of our SROs and our program," said Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson. "I think we have some of the best in the state."
Officers Jerrod Hearld and Stuart Recke completed the training for the Madisonville Police Department.
“We are very proud of SRO’s Jerrod Hearld and Stu Recke for graduating from the advanced SRO training," said Chief Steve Bryan with the MPD. "Both officers have over 20 years of law enforcement experience and this will only add to the wealth of knowledge they bring into their schools each day.”
