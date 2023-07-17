IMG_20230714_123201.jpg

Five SROs from the HCSO graduated SRO III training last week in Richmond. They were, from left, Craig Engler, LyDon Logan, Frank Cates, John Komar and Jerry Knight.

 Provided

Several Hopkins County School Resource officers reached a milestone last week when they graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s SRO III program at the Police Academy in Richmond.

SRO III training is significant not just because it means those officers have reached the highest training level available for SROs, along with 120 hours of SRO specific in-service training, it also means that they have completed three years of work in their positions.

