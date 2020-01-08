A study by the Office of Education Accountability concluded that school counselors should be able to spend more time working with their students and that more counselors are needed in Kentucky schools.
The OEA presented its findings to the Kentucky General Assembly's Interim Joint Committee on Education in November. The study, mandated by the School Safety and Resiliency Act, Senate Bill 1 (2019), a bill regarding school safety, became law in March of last year.
The study found that Kentucky schools fell short in two area goals for its counselors, which are to be met by July 1, 2021. Those mandates call for counselors to spend at least 60% of their time on direct services to students, and there should
be one counselor per every 250 students per school.
For decades, a school counselor position has been used to guide students toward their future educational goals or their future career choices. Today, that role is more nuanced, say educators.
Counselors have taken on administrative and clerical tasks instead of entirely devoting their skills to help their student's emotional and social needs, said Hopkins County School District Director of Assessment Andy Belcher.
In Hopkins County, the district employs 20 certified counselors and has an average of one counselor to every 322 students. Belcher, who was a school counselor for 17 years, said the one counselor per 250 students ratio originated as a federal recommendation by the American School Counselor Association.
"Our counselors should be able to devote more time to guiding our kids in how to maneuver through difficulties of being a young person. But, unfortunately, a nationwide trend has been for the role of the counselor to do more clerical things or a lot of assessment-related jobs, or sometimes taking on the role of an administrator," he said. "The ASCA has seen this trend and has recommended that there be a ratio of one counselor to 250 students so kids can have their social and emotional needs met by someone that is certified to help them deal with the issues of being a 21st-century young person."
The catalyst for SB1 (2019) was the school shooting that took place in Marshall County last January, said Belcher. The district recognizes that though they are close to the objectives set in SB1, they still have work to do.
"The ultimate goal of all of this is to meet the mental health needs of students in our school and to keep students and teachers be safe," he said. "Never before have we seen students coming into school with as many social and emotional issues as we do right now."
James Madison Middle School counselor Tara Cardwell said when counseling was first placed in the school system, it was used for helping students obtain their life goals. The legislation added more responsibilities to their plates. Both her and Belcher said that SB1 is helping to right the course with the new objectives.
"Our county's done an excellent job; we started implementing curriculum coordinators at every school. We've been blessed with curriculum coordinators to help us," Cardwell said. "I would say for myself, some days and weeks, I dedicate close to 100% of the time on kids. Overall, I'd say 60% is a good goal. It's something I strive for anyway."
School counselors have two key roles, said Pride Elementary School counselor Shannon Bowles.
"Our role is to be life-coaches and helpers. Whether it's helping with attendance, social or emotional issues or we're helping remove barriers for academics," she said.
To obtain the ratio by 2021, the county needs to hire additional counselors. With national shortages in education jobs, finding certified people to work in our schools is difficult, said Belcher.
"Counselors in Kentucky are required to have a master's degree in counseling and then be certified the Educational Professional Standards Board," he said. "Counseling is the only certification that there is no alternative route to achieving as we have for certifying a teacher or an administrator."
The good part, said Belcher, is when the district does hire people, the counselors are well trained. The downside, however, it requires a lot of collegiate coursework to have the job.
Counselors have a unique role in their school. They help students and families with their needs. They are a confidant and a friend. They assist during a crisis and the day-to-day. Counselors help students to connect and belong, said Bowles.
"I want every kid that comes through the doors at this school to feel like they're part of a family. I want them to feel connected," she said. "If they feel like they're a Pride Falcon, even for a day, that we remember them and they'll always be a part of our family at Pride. That feeling of connectedness is more important to me than academics. That's what attracted me to the job."
If you are interested in becoming a school counselor, please contact the Hopkins County School District for more information at 270-825-6000.
