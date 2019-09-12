Back in Time

This file photo from The Messenger's archives brings back memories of simpler times. The picture is dated August 1985 but the individuals are not identified. If you recognize these three, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Lisa Hargis emailed in to identify the picture in yesterday's Back in Time section. She said the two students were Cinnamon Roberts an Jarrod Pyle. She said they attended South Hopkins High School and were officers of the school's FBLA chapter. Hargis said she believed the photo to be from the 1988-89 school year.

