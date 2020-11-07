In their Facebook Live update on Friday, Madisonville City Mayor Kevin Cotton and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. discussed the newest update on COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County.
On Friday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 24 new cases bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Hopkins County to 1,259 since the pandemic began in March.
Out of those numbers, the death total still remains at 43 and 863 have recovered, leaving a total of 353 active cases locally.
“We are still in a redzone,” said Cotton. “We still want people to wear a mask, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. We know numbers are climbing and that there’s been more activities.”
With the increase of COVID-19 numbers, government entities in the city and county are beginning to take precautions.
At the update, Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman reiterated the new policies regarding the limitations of foot traffic in the Hopkins County Judicial Center.
“Things have changed dramatically and they change quite often,” said Bowman, adding it was recommended to shut the doors of the judicial center from the Kentucky Supreme Court. “Anytime that Hopkins County is in the red, we will be closed to the public. We do it on a day-to day-basis, which makes it difficult.”
Bowman said the center will monitor Gov. Andy Beshear’s incident rates map daily.
The map is calculated by a seven day increase by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
Anything above 25 cases per 100,000 is considered in the red zone. As of Thursday, Hopkins County was averaging 34.5 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.
Despite the increase in COVID-19 numbers, aid is still coming in the form of another food giveaway on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. as part of a partnership between the Hopkins County Fiscal Court and the USDA Care Relief Program.
The giveaway will be conducted across the county, including The Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, Nebo City Hall, St. Charles City Hall, Dawson Springs City Hall, White Plains City Hall, Mortons Gap City Hall, Hanson City Hall, Earlington City Hall and Nortonville City Hall.
Food will include dairy, chicken, fruit and vegetables and will be available on a first come first serve basis.
Another food aid event, Groceries for Good, will be coming up on Nov. 8-14, according to Cotton, and will allow citizens a chance to help replenish local food banks.
“Due to the COVID-19 numbers, the Christian Food Bank numbers are rising,” he said, adding that the drive is asking for canned goods and non-perishables. Donations can be dropped off at Kroger, Sureway and Marketplace in Madisonville.
Whitfield said updates will be given on Fridays moving forward on the Madisonville City Facebook page and on the Hopkins County Government Facebook page.
