The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting two Youth Yoga classes free of charge for the community to enjoy.
“Back in the summer we offered a youth yoga class that met once a week for about six weeks,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the Hopkins County Family YMCA said. “The response was pretty good for a new program so we thought we would give it a try again over Christmas break. It gives kids a glimpse into yoga practices, promotes healthy behaviors, both physical and mental along with mindfulness and will give them tools so that they can practice yoga at home with family and friends or independently.”
