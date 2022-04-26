This year will mark the sixth annual “Race for Success” Women’s Conference, hosted by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, and sponsored by Old National Bank. The event will take place April 28, at the Mahr Park Event Center in Madisonville, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Each year we look forward to this event as we showcase and celebrate women in business,” Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director, Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation said. “The Madisonville-Hopkins County area currently has over 150 women owned businesses.”
This year’s conference theme will be “Kentucky Derby”, where big hats are encouraged! The luncheon will feature keynote speaker/ Louisville native, Jesika Young, CEO and President of Cimtech Inc., and co-founder of New Vibes Wine Co.
Jesika has garnered recognition as a 20 under 40 honoree by News and Tribune and as a 40 under 40 honoree by Louisville Business First and in 2018 was named Enterprising Woman to Watch. She was also honored as Distinguished Alumna of the year by Hanover College and Young Alumna of the year by Presentation Academy. She also served as President of the board of NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners) Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
As a mother, business owner, wife, and young professional Jesika continues to break gender barriers by heading a company in a male-dominated industry and by serving on the Metro Manufacturing Alliance to provide a much needed female perspective. She believes strongly in collaboration and celebration by performing those consistently and loves being part of the team. Outside of work Jesika enjoys spending time with her husband and partner, Jerod and their two girls, Claire Marie and Cameron Pearl.
Tickets are $20. For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, please contact Ruthann Padgett, 270-821-1939, or via email, rpadgett@westcentralky.com.
