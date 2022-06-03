Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that $39.3 million in federal funding will be used for opioid response efforts and mental health services for Kentuckians.
The opioid response program will receive a $35.9 million grant to combat addiction and support recovery statewide. The commonwealth will also receive $3.4 million for behavioral health services for victims of the December 2021 storms and tornadoes.
“These funds will allow us to help more Kentuckians suffering from addiction as well as help those who lived through the deadliest tornado outbreak in our history recuperate from the trauma they experienced,” said Beshear.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. said a lot of people affected by the tornado are going through a lot of stress and anxiety.
“Having funding to help with that mental health aspect is very important to the people who have been affected,” he said. “The people who were in their homes when they were hit, a lot of them are going to have PTSD. When you go through something like that, it has got to be just terrible.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Case Management Program has approved $3,429,000 to boost existing disaster assistance in areas of the state impacted by last December’s storms and tornadoes. Hopkins County is one of 16 counties that will be eligible for long-term recovery mental health group activities.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services will contract with Community Action of Kentucky to manage and coordinate the program. Community Action Agencies will be contracted by Community Action of Kentucky to deliver services.
CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander said they have an obligation to prioritize behavioral needs and mental wellness in their work to restore and renew storm-stricken areas of the state.
“We are pleased to be a part of this collaborative approach that will assist people who have suffered greatly,” he said.
Storm victims will be linked to assistance with employment, home repair, financial assistance, health coverage, food assistance, and more.
The State Opioid Response grant for $39,912,100 from the Federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will help address opioid addiction and the overdose epidemic. The SOR program provides funding for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for opioid addiction treatment and supporting prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support services.
The program also supports care for drug abuse, including cocaine and methamphetamine. It also helps reduce overdose deaths and closes the gap in treatment needs by providing funding for evidence-based practices and support.
For more information about the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, a part of the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, visit the Cabinet for Health and Family Services website or call 502-782-7691.
For information about mental health assistance for storm victims, visit https://www.capky.org/network/ to locate the county of residence.
