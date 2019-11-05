If you can't go downtown for Madisonville City Council meetings, the Council will come to you.
Mayor Kevin Cotton announced a series of town hall meetings around the city during Monday night's Council meeting. The first one will occur Monday, Nov. 18 after a "special called" council meeting.
"I wanted to make sure that we're reaching out into the community, not expecting the community just to come to us," Cotton said. "Hopefully we'll be able to get to every ward in the city."
Cotton hopes to have a "full team" of city officials at the town halls to answer specific questions that residents might have.
see mayor/page a8
"During his campaign, he [Cotton] talked about it being something he intended to pursue," said Council Chairman Frank Stevenson. "Contact with the citizens - you ought to be available."
The first town hall night will take place at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center, 1775 Patriot Drive. The council will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by a "Meet and Greet" at 5 p.m. and the town hall at 5:30 p.m.
Another thing that the city is doing to communicate with residents is the addition of a "Current Projects" tab on the city website, MadisonvilleLiving.com. Short reports and videos can be reviewed from nine city departments.
City Clerk Kim Blue said Cotton "wanted to start being more transparent on everything that we're doing."
Ashton Robinson from the clerk's office oversees the online updates.
In other news from Monday's meeting:
• the Council approved a request for proposals about building a bridge at Grapevine Lake.
• Finance Director Cory Alexander reported 77% of all billed property taxes were collected during October. He said that's up from 74% last year.
• Jack Morris was appointed to the city's Zoning Adjustment Board, He replaces Gerald Klym, who resigned Friday.
