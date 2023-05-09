LOGO.jpg

The city of Madisonville is still seeking applications from vendors looking to be a part of the annual 4th Fest and Praise in the Park event June 30 through July 2.

The annual summer music festival is open to both retail and food vendors looking to sell their wares on what are three of the busiest days of the year in Madisonville. But those looking to setup must submit their application to the city no later than June 2.

