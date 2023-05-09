The city of Madisonville is still seeking applications from vendors looking to be a part of the annual 4th Fest and Praise in the Park event June 30 through July 2.
The annual summer music festival is open to both retail and food vendors looking to sell their wares on what are three of the busiest days of the year in Madisonville. But those looking to setup must submit their application to the city no later than June 2.
Vendor spaces are available for $100 per 12’ by 15’ area for Hopkins County businesses. Out of county businesses looking to set up will pay $150, and non-profits will pay just $50.
Local vendors and those who have set up in previous years will be given first priority, although city officials reserve the right to extend consideration to new and out of county vendors who offer something different or unique from other vendors.
This year’s 4th Fest and Praise in the Park will kick-off on Friday, June 30 with County Night, featuring headliner Clay Walker. Saturday, July 1 will be 90s Dance Party Night with Vanilla Ice. Contemporary Christian artist Matthew West will headline Sunday’s Praise in the Park event.
The event is free to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.