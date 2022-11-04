This year, Veteran’s Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and the weekend around it provides many opportunities to both thank and support veterans.
One way to support veterans is by participating in the 59th Annual Veteran’s Parade taking place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Donald Carroll, a member of the Madisonville American Legion Post 6 and the parade organizer, said the route will follow its normal path down Main Street from North Street to McCoy Avenue.
“We are hoping we will have a large parade,” he said. “For several years, we had one of the largest parades in the state, and we are hoping again this year to accomplish that.”
Businesses, churches, civic organizations, marching bands, and other entities are welcome to participate in the parade. There is no entry fee to join.
All entries must have a military or patriotic theme. They ask that all American flags are appropriately displayed. Line-up will begin at noon in the Baptist Health Clinic parking lot.
Officially all applications to participate in the parade are due today, but Carroll said they will continue to accept people until the day of the parade.
For more information, or to sign up for the parade, email vetsparade@yahoo.com. Applications can be found at the VFW on McLeod Lane, the American Legion on Legion Drive, or the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“If they are interested, please contact any of these organizations. We would love to have them,” said Carroll.
The City of Madisonville and Hopkins County will also be honoring veterans at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veteran’s Memorial Park off Main Street.
