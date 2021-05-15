As COVID-19 hit, business owners across the nation were left scrambling in an effort to survive in an ever-changing world. Some of the hardest hit — and perhaps most resourceful businesses proved to be restaurants, whose owners and managers were forced to get creative or risk closing their doors forever.
Dave’s Sticky Pig co-owner Ben Webb said when the pandemic hit he wasn’t sure if his business would survive.
“We saw pricing go through the roof because a large portion of what we do is meat, and meat pricing is what took the biggest hit,” he said.
Webb said the dining room was shut down, and the only employees working were himself, his wife and one another employee. He said that was a low point.
“Sales were down and costs were up. We didn’t know if we would be able to stay open or not,” said Webb.
One of the biggest fears for Webb was staff contracting the virus because if one of the remaining empolyees had contracted COVID-19, then the entire restaurant would need to be quarantined.
Webb said the entire staff has worked hard to avoid getting virus, though they did have to shut down briefly in March for safety reasons.
“It has been really scary all the way through, but I have been surprised by how well things have gone with community support and loyal customers,” he said.
Because the staff is so small, Webb has not had the same staffing problems that others have had, he said. Though many of his employees chose to stay home at the beginning of the pandemic, they have all returned now.
Webb has noticed there aren’t as many applicants for open positions as there used to be, but that doesn’t concern him since Dave’s Sticky Pig is a small business.
“We are a close-knit team, and we are choosy about who we let into that team,” said Webb. “We will still interview a dozen people before we settle on one, that hasn’t changed.”
He said his suppliers are having more staffing trouble than he is, which is causing problems.
“Our meat supplier has forwarded on messages from the big production facilities saying they are having huge staffing issues, and that is why there is a shortage of supply,” said Webb.
Although restaurants can open for dine-in at 75% capacity starting Friday, May 28, Webb said their dine-in will remain closed because they are remodeling.
Webb said he is not sure when the remodel will be done because he is having trouble finding contractors.
“That has been our difficulty, finding contractors and workmen who are skilled and show up on time to do the work in the kitchen,” he said.
While the restaurant is doing great drive-thru business, he can’t wait for the remodel to be done and the dining room open again, he said.
“I look forward to sitting down and chatting with these people again,” said Webb. “I am eager to join the rest of the crowd once construction is done.”
With the dining room closed Webb has noticed a drop in customers. The restaurant is listed on Doordash, but he calls that a mixed blessing because of the percentage Doordash takes from each sale. To make the delivery service feasible, Webb had to raise prices to continue to make a profit.
“Every way you can reach out to new customers and give people an opportunity to get our food helps,” said Webb.
While Dave’s Sticky Pig is using Doordash, Swaggy P’s chose not to utilize the service, said owner Scott Harris.
“We looked into it, and it wasn’t economically feasible for us to do it,” he said.
Although it has been tough running two restaurants in the middle of COVID-19, Harris said they continue their work and pray a lot.
Harris credits “a great group of employees” who will do whatever needs to be done and who have been great through a tough situation.
“I tell everybody that I give God the glory, but I give all the credit to my employees,” he said. “They are phenomenal.”
Harris said even though business is picking up, he has not had any trouble with staffing. Everyone who was laid off at the beginning of the pandemic has been rehired, and even a few new people have joined, he said.
“I treat my employees pretty good, and word gets out that this is a good place to work, so that helps,” said Harris., who added between Swaggy P’s in Madisonville and Swaggy P’s Country Market in Hanson, they are at full staff, but he is always looking to hire.
“You never have too many people in the restaurant business,” said Harris.
Harris said he is still making plans for the future and is exploring putting a coffee bar in the Hanson location and expanding the Madisonville eatery to include more seating and add a drive-thru.
“These have always been in my thought process,” he said.
Harris and Webb continue to thank their loyal customers for keeping them in business during the hardest times of COVID-19.
“Our customers are outstanding,” said Harris.
