Earlington Mayor Albert Jackson updated the city council on several matters this week that were either brought up in the last meeting or had come up since.
Jackson told the council that he purchased a work phone through the city to use as a business phone, allowing him to keep his personal phone out of city business. He would make sure they all had the number to reach him.
He mentioned that the city’s public works department is understaffed, so they have had to contract out to get some of the mowing completed. Jackson told the council that while his goal is to hire more people long-term, this was the best option in the short term.
Jackson told the council he is looking into the process of hiring an additional code enforcement employee. He has already looked into the budget to figure out the numbers and will keep the council updated.
The water loss in Earlington was brought up by a council member. Jackson said a lot of the water loss is coming from the meters.
“Any water loss we have now is infrastructure problems,” he said.
They are looking into grants that would help pay for the cost to replace all the meters in the city.
Representative Wade Williams spoke during the meeting telling the council of new funding that will soon become available that can help the coal-affected counties. Williams said he would help the council in any way he could once the federal funding became available.
Towards the end of the meeting, the council went into a closed session to discuss current litigation. No action was taken.
Before adjourning the meeting, Jackson reminded everyone of the Earlington Alumni event happening this weekend. There will be events on Saturday and Sunday afternoons in Earlington to remember Earlington School.
“I would encourage everybody to come out,” he said.
The next meeting of the Earlington City Council will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at City Hall.
