The Hopkins County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences has put together some creative ways on how to best use your holiday leftovers this year.
According to their Facebook page, about 40% of the food in the United States never gets eaten. Food waste costs most people more than $370 per year.
As a general guideline, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends eating or freezing turkey and other leftovers within four days.
When it comes to leftovers, especially from holiday gatherings, it is important to have a plan. The Hopkins County Nutrition Education Program shares recipes and simple ways to create delicious turkey leftover options. Holiday turkey salad, hot turkey salad, turkey chili, turnip green soup and wild turkey and broccoli casserole are some of the favorites listed.
According to the USDA, the best way to freeze leftover turkey is to slice the meat from the turkey and wrap it in freezer paper or foil, then seal in plastic freezer bags. Liquids, like gravy or soup, will expand slightly as they freeze so be sure to leave some space at the top of the container.
For more information, or to explore recipes to try, visit the H opkins County Nutrition Education Program on Facebook.
