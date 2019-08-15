MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Ricky T. White, 40, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct, second-degree and menacing.
• Brittane N. Pettus, 28, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Marria S. McBride, 23, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, drug paraphernalia -- buy or possess, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified, persistent felony offender II and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Johnnie L. Dukes, 32, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Wednesday:
• Anthony E. Drayer, 19, of Mortons Gap was charged on Tuesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and nonpayment of court costs, fees and fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
