Falcon Creek Boutique, a popular children’s clothing/accessories shop, which has been located at 111 S. Main Street in downtown Madisonville for the past four years, will be moving next week to a larger storefront at the north end of town.

“We are moving our store across town to a prime location in Madisonville,1470 Chelsa Drive just across from Applebees, the old Parlor 23 building,” Owner, Joanna Odum said. “We will have better parking and more space for our customers.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.