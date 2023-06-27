Falcon Creek Boutique, a popular children’s clothing/accessories shop, which has been located at 111 S. Main Street in downtown Madisonville for the past four years, will be moving next week to a larger storefront at the north end of town.
“We are moving our store across town to a prime location in Madisonville,1470 Chelsa Drive just across from Applebees, the old Parlor 23 building,” Owner, Joanna Odum said. “We will have better parking and more space for our customers.”
This is the last week at the current location and according to Odum there will be sales throughout the week and the back two rooms will be available for heavy discount prices.
According to Odum, they plan to open the doors at their new location with a reopening celebration/soft open on July 5, 2023. There will be a ribbon cutting July 21, with special guests and offerings throughout the week.
“We will carry quality children’s clothing from preemie to size 10 and have gifts for children, men, and women. We plan to add more gift items for our ladies and men than what we have carried in the past. Our fall children’s clothes have already begun to arrive and shipments will keep arriving through October. It is always exciting getting new shipments!”
For more information please go to the Falcon Creek Boutique on Facebook.
