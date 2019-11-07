Four people were injured Tuesday night when a car ran a stop sign and collided with a sport utility vehicle in northeast Madisonville.
A police report says an unnamed 17-year-old from Madisonville drove through the stop sign at Island Ford Road and Island Park Drive around 6:20 p.m. The juvenile was injured, as was SUV driver Charles Greenwood, 55, of Madisonville.
The report says the other people injured were Linda Hawkins, 66, of Madisonville and Sheril Arnett, 55, of Madisonville. All the victims were transported to Baptist Health for treatment. A 7-year-old child from Hanson was not hurt.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.