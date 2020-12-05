Stacy Morse, of Providence, was undoubtedly at the right place at the right time when she stopped at Huck’s #307 on East Main Street in Providence on Sunday, Nov. 15.
A Gold Rush ticket had been selected by a previous customer who was unable to complete their transaction, therefore leaving the lone ticket available for purchase.
“Something told me to buy it. The fact that it was off the roll, I had to get it,” Morse said.
While in the car, Morse revealed the coin symbol on her ticket indicating she won the prize below the symbol automatically. Next, she uncovered a $100,000 prize.
“I was literally like no way. This can’t be real,” she said.
Morse immediately called her husband to tell him the news.
“I said, ‘Listen, I have two things to tell you. One, I spent $30 on a lottery ticket and two, that I think I won $100,000,’ ” she said.
That’s when he told her to come home.
In order to get confirmation of the big win, she downloaded the lottery’s app on her phone allowing her to scan the ticket to see if it was a winning ticket and if so, how much.
“It was crazy,” Morse said.
The couple had been struggling since her husband lost his job in September. Morse told officials with this lottery win, they have been able to pay off both of their cars and credit card debt. She also said her husband had recently started a new job and things were looking up.
Morse received a check for $71,000, after taxes.
“It was a blessing,” Morse said, of the lottery win.
Huck’s will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
