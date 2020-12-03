As the weather continues to grow colder, local mechanics are stressing the importance of keeping regular maintenance on vehicles — especially as colder weather hits the region.
Mike Caldwell, manager at Madisonville’s Grease Monkey, said maintenance that is important for winter should be done all year.
“Always set your tire pressure,” he said. “That is needed year around but with the colder temperatures, a lot of times it takes air out of the tires.”
Caldwell said the antifreeze level is something that will help heat stay working in vehicles as well.
“Make sure it is tested down to minus 34,” said Caldwell. “It is a half and half mixture of antifreeze and water. If you have too much antifreeze, it actually freezes higher than 34 and it doesn’t go lower and same with too much water. Also making sure that it is full keeps your heater running properly but making sure the freeze point on it is good and the level is good is what you do for winter.”
When it comes to wiper blades, Caldwell said to not use them to get ice off the windshield.
“It is always good to have good wiper blades because you don’t want to use them to scrape the ice off; they won’t last that way,” he said. “Always make sure you have a good scraper in your car for winter time.”
Even though Grease Monkey does not sell tires, Caldwell said good tires are needed during the winter.
“You want to make sure the tread depth on the car is good. You don’t want to be running around on bald tires in the snow and ice,” said Caldwell. “There are indicators on everyone’s tires, and when it gets close to those indicators, you want to make sure to get new tires.”
The Consumer Report organization also suggests switching to winter tires, “which have tread patterns and rubber compounds specially designed for optimum traction on slick roads,” according to a release from the organization.
