As candidates gear up for the 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial election on Nov. 17, they’ve now turned their eyes towards Hopkins County with both incumbent Governor Andy Beshear and GOP candidate Daniel Cameron making appearances in Madisonville.
Just two days after announcing that Hopkins County’s State Senator Robby Mills would be his running-mate, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appeared in Madisonville on Friday to publicly welcome Mills to the race.
Mills was elected to represent the 4th Senate District in 2016, ousting long time state senator Dorsey Ridley. Prior to that he had served one term as a State Representative and eight years on the Henderson City Commission. Hopkins County was added to the 4th Senate District in 2022.
Gov. Beshear will be in town on Aug. 3, where both and his father, former Governor Steve Beshear, will serve as keynote speakers at the 46th Annual Gov. Ruby Laffoon-Gov. Steve Beshear Democratic Dinner, sponosed by the Hopkins County Democrat Party. The event will be at the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Hopkins County Fair and the Dawson Springs BBQ. Those interested can also contact Pat Vincent for info or tickets at 270-399-1578.
Beshear confirmed this week that Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman would be on the ballot with him for their re-election bid.
