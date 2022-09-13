During last night’s Airport Board meeting, members were concerned about the new taxiway project and some of the holdups that they have been encountering, however, engineers have assured that the project is still moving forward and everything will be completed on time.
Vice President of Garver Aviation in the Eastern Region Ryan Sisemore shared project updates for all who were present.
“The fence was supposed to be here, but we have been slowed down by the contractors,” Sisemore said. “It was supposed to be installed, we’re still waiting. There’s also a potential guard rail decision for the board once groundwork is completed, site stabilization and fencing is completed. We’ll meet with the state to do a walk through, to do a final punch list on the job, once the contractor finishes this we will work on close out paper work on this. All in all, paving work looks great.”
According to Sisemore, the testing has come back good, the the apron taxiway and slab of the building look great, the two contractors have worked well together and continue to do so. There is still a little bit of dirt work, which will need some minor work.
“You got the grant amendment and the 100% state funding, we need to finalize that. All in all, we are right at the finish line. The report will be done next Friday. We are going to also sod the perimeter to help against eroding and to stabilize the edges. They are doing really fine work.”
Airport Chairman, Jimmy Riddle questioned if September 26 is still the construction date, and Sisemore reassured him that it is.
“Their plan is to use this mix on every runway,” Nathan Roberts, Division Manager for Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC said. “If the bid is awarded to us, and once everything is approved, to chip, pave, mark and some edge grading, and a drainage pipe, I don’t foresee any issues, a lot of this will hinge on good weather, but we will get it done.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.