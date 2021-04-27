The Madisonville Police Department is encouraging people to stay aware of a monetary scam that appears to be focused on local businesses in the area.
As of Friday, two local businesses were contacted by individuals using an app to make it seem as though the police department was calling them.
According to a release from MPD, the caller ID showed the number as 270-821-1720, which is the non-emergency line for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch.
The callers identified themselves as law enforcement officers who were “concerned that the businesses were unknowingly accepting and depositing fraudulent bills.”
Further, the callers requested that employees take their current deposit to locations with prepaid debit cards and transfer the funds in order for them to obtain the deposit.
MPD Maj. Andy Rush said law enforcement agencies will never conduct this type of investigation over the phone, adding that “We haven’t had anybody else come forward to my knowledge,” said Rush on Monday. “We really just wanted to get it out there that the police department is never going to call and ask for personal information or to bring money or anything else.”
Rush suggested getting the name of the caller claiming to be an officer with the MPD.
“Ask for the officer’s name, then hang up and call the police department and ask to speak to that officer,” he said. “If it is legitimate, then that officer should be available because they just got off the phone with them.”
