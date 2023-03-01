There was a day when the majority of business in this country was decided with nothing more than a firm handshake and a word. Things have changed a lot since then, and although most agreements are now decided by a legal contract, the ability to offer someone a firm handshake and carry on a conversation still goes a long way to helping close the deal.
That is where The Amazing Shake comes in.
The annual springtime tradition is one part educational tool and one part competition, teaching area middle schoolers the “soft skills” they need to carry on a conversation and ultimately go through a job interview, while letting them compete to be the best of the group.
“The Amazing Shake was originated out of the Ron Clark Academy located in Atlanta, Georgia,” said Darla Kirkland, a teacher at James Madison Middle School and one of the organizers of the event. “Sara Lutz and Kia Zieba started the program here at James Madison Middle School in 2018.”
Last year the program expanded to include not just JMMS, but also Browning Springs Middle School, and this year the field has expanded even further, brining in middle schoolers from South Hopkin Middle School. Next month, three area elementary schools will also be conducting their own The Amazing Shake competition.
“The goal of the program is to teach ‘soft skill’ to students such as the proper handshake, how to interact with an adult, how to think on your feet in different situations, proper dinner etiquette and how to respond to questions in a job interview,” said Kirkland. “We hope these different skills can help our students later in life as they enter the job field as well as building confidence in themselves and take on opportunities they might have never thought of before.”
On Wednesday, around 150 Hopkins County middle school students traveled to the Hopkins County Career and Technical Center (CTC) to take part in phase one of the competition, the Meet and Greet. During this phase students are given 90 seconds to sit down with various adults from around the community and carry on a conversation.
“We have different business leaders within the community to come to the CTC and judge our first round of contestants on the proper handshake and greeting,” said Kirkland.
While some of those individuals were doing The Amazing Shake for the first time, others like Jason Hawkins the CEO/President of First United Bank, have been a part of the program since its inception.
“It is amazing to see all of the kids come around and put some of the skills they had learned into practice,” said Hawkins. “One of the things we see in the bank, especially during the interview process, is that we have a lot of people come to us who have never interviewed before. They don’t know how to handle themselves in a professional setting, so having something like this being done at the middle school level, where kids are still impressionable and learn a lot, is exciting to see.”
Winners of the first phase of competition will be announced today. Of the original 150 students, about 30 will move on to the next phase, the ‘Think on Your Feet’ competition. During the 2022 competition, students had to step into “an elevator” and were given 90 seconds to land a faux job interview with a local business leaders.
In the third phase, with the number of participants reduced even further, students will travel to Catering Creations where they will be tested on Dinner Etiquette.
The final group of students who will be vying for the win will then take part in a job interview with a panel of business leaders.
All along the way, organizers are in need of volunteers from the local business community. Anyone who is not a part of the program already but would like to is urged to reach out to organizers at one of the three participating schools.
“As a public school district, we can only be as great as the community that supports us,” said Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming. “That tells me that there are no limits to what we can do here in Hopkins County.”
