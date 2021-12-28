With the turning of the calendar from one year to the next, everything seems to come to a near standstill. Families gather and celebrate holidays together, and then count down the end of another collection of months, resolving to make the next year better.
January also brings with it another gathering, this one in Frankfort, where state legislators from across Kentucky will come together to hash out the issues facing the Commonwealth.
The list of pre-filed bill requests legislators will deal with starting next Tuesday, Jan. 4, mirror the battles that have drawn much attention across the country the past few years. Some address pandemic measures, others education, along with a host of societal debates.
While the bill requests come from both sides of the aisle, Kentucky remains in control of the Republican party, which owns supermajorities in both chambers. The GOP holds a 75-25 margin in the House of Representatives, and a 30-8 margin in the Senate.
The ultimate task for the legislature will be to either find common ground with Gov. Andy Beshear, or to seek to overturn a stack of vetoes as was done in the last special session earlier this year.
Locally, representatives from Webster and Hopkins counties have been very busy sponsoring early legislation. The senators for the two counties have not pre-filed any requests. That does not mean, however, that bills won’t be forthcoming. The House has until Feb. 28 to file bills, while the Senate deadline is March 2.
Since June 1, 178 bill requests have been filed for consideration during the regular session. Some deal with very specific issues, while others would affect citizens across the state. A handful of them are very similar in wording to others. Not all bill requests are addressed here. The name of local legislators will be included at the end of legislation they have proposed.
Pandemic
- BR 106 — Prohibits employers from requiring employees to divulge their vaccination statuses.
- BR 65 — Prohibits the institution of vaccine passports in the state.
- BR 353 — Establishes worker’s compensation liability for employers who require vaccination, to be required in the case of an adverse reaction to the shot.
- BR 354 — Protects workers from being punished for declining vaccination.
- BR 359 — Prevents the termination of licensure for child care centers that do not require mask, and gives parents the right to refuse masks for their child.
- BR 362 — Eliminates certain liability protections for employers who require COVID vaccinations. Sponsored by Jim Gooch.
- BR 384 — Prohibits colleges from requiring vaccinations of students unless the student is participating in a program involving the delivery of health care services.
- BR 430 — First responders who die from COVID complications are assumed to have died in the line of duty, granting death benefits to survivors.
- BR 432 — Establishes as an adverse reaction to COVID vaccination any health issue that was not present prior to the vaccination, and any issue that arises within 14 days of a vaccination required by an employer.
- BR 491 — Exempts places of worship and religiously-affiliated schools and daycares from vaccine and mask requirements.
- BR 496 — Extends temporary disability granted in Executive Order 2020-277 from
- occupational exposure to COVID from Sept. 7, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2023.
- BR 972 — Prohibits the requirement or coercion of COVID vaccination for minors without parental knowledge and consent.
- BR 1150 — Prohibits test-to-stay measures in schools from requiring more than five consecutive days of testing. Sponsored by Myron Dossett.
- BR 1151 — Requires test-to-stay programs to provide no fewer than two testing sites for students and school st
- aff. Sponsored by Myron Dossett.
Education
- BR 60 — Prohibits classroom instruction or discussion that incorporates designated concepts related to race, sex, and religion. Also establishes disciplinary measures for teachers violating the measure. Also prohibits colleges from requiring students to take part in any form of mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling. Sponsored by Melinda Gibbons Prunty.
- BR 69 — Wording very similar to BR 60. Sponsored by Jim Gooch and Melinda Gibbons Prunty.
- BR 119 — Requires the teaching of healthy relationship curricula in schools. Provides provisions for opting out for parents, and requires school districts to provide copies of materials upon request.
- BR 154 — Prohibits biological males from competing in sports designated for female competitors. Sponsored by Melinda Gibbons Prunty.
- BR 360 — Requires the Kentucky Department of Education to pay for costs of school breakfast and lunch programs not reimbursed by federal funds.
- BR 427 — Requires middle and high schools to teach the history
- of racism in certain history classes.
- BR 440 — Requires the establishment of School Resource Officers in school districts across the state by Aug. 1, 2022.
- BR 853 — Requires the teaching of African American and Native American history in certain history classe
- s.
- BR 910 — Removes corporal punishment of students in all school discipline.
- BR 447 — Requires public comment periods during all school board meetings.
- BR 1042 — Requires a period of silence at the beginning of each school day.
- BR 1095 — Prohibits educational institutions from banning off-campus free speech.
Government
- BR 133 — Establishes Senate term limits.
- BR 171 and 259 — Prohibits state and local enforcement of federal ban or regulation of firearms.
- BR 203 and 206 — Establishes Juneteenth (June 19) as a state holiday.
- BR 208 — Exempts firearms and ammunition from sales and use taxes.
- BR 211 — Exempts houses of worship from emergency closure by the government.
- BR 322 — Establishes universal basic income of $1,000 per month for qualifying individuals.
- BR 383 — Gives the General Assembly final authority of the removal or replacement of statues, busts, or plaques on the first floor of the Capitol Building.
- BR 952 — Removes partisan designation from the following county offices: Commonwealth Attorney, circuit clerk, county attorney, county clerk, sheriff, jailer, and coroner,
- BR 961 — Enters Kentucky in the Article V Convention of States to allow for the amendment of the U.S. Co
- nstitution by two-thirds of the 50 states.
- BR 967 — Prohibits the state from entering into a contract with a company with 10 or more employees that discriminates against firearm producers or entities.
- BR 969 — Prohibits local governments and units of government, along with postsecondary educational institutions, from barring the carrying of concealed weapons.
- BR 970 — Requires the reporting of any communication between government and election service contractors with the state attorney general or secretary of state.
- BR 1046 — Prohibits the closure of any portion of Capitol Ave. in Frankfort.
- BR 1060 — Allows registered
- independent voters to vote in one primary.
- BR 1062 — Resolution to memorialize Roe v Wade.
- BR 1069 — Resolution supporting the Hyde Amendment, which prevents federal funds from paying for abortions except under specific circumstances, and encourages the passage of the amendment
- by the U.S. Congress.
- BR 1137 — Prevents public funds from being used by public agencies in lobbying efforts.
- BR 1169 — Grants citizens the power to initiate law proposals and to enact or reject legislation during the election process.
- BR 306 — Extends voting hours from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
- BR 307 — Removes the straight party option on voting ballots.
Other issues
- BR 45 and BR 97 — Prohibits discrimination against sexual orientation and gender identity.
- BR 370 — Includes common parcel carriers and delivery services in protection against theft of deliveries.
- BR 490 — Requires state of origin and time of harvest on “fresh food” sold in retail food stores.
- BR 826 — Provides every individual “reproductive rights.”
- BR 847 — Requires the destruction of all confiscated firearms.
- BR 966 — Lowers the age for concealed carry licenses from 21 to 18 years.
- BR 1143 — Allows for qualified individuals who are terminally ill to request medication for self-euthenasia.
- Sponsored by local le
- gislators, not already listed.
- BR 140 — Establishes as a felony torture of a dog or cat. Sponsored by Melin
- da Gibbons Prunty.
- BR 275 — Eliminates legal language allowing half-day Kindergarten. Sponsored by Melinda Gibbons Prunty.
- BR 434 — Establishes a new technical advisory board composed of experts from specific fields. Sponsored by Melinda Gibbons Prunty.
- BR 831 — Includes certain local and Commonwealth employees under the definition of “police officer.” Sponsored by Melinda Gibbons Prunty.
- BR 1031 — Includes receiving a pardon from the governor of another state as a basis for removing the prohibition of possession of a handgun. Sponsored by Melinda Gibbons Prunty.
- BR 1102 — Allows the Freedom Flag to be flown as a Flag of Remembrance each September 11. Sponsored by Myron Dossett.
The descriptions of these bill requests are summarized. For a more complete description, visit https://apps. legislature.ky.gov/record/22rs/ prefiled/prefiled_bills.html and click on each individual number.
The bills listed are bills that have been entered for discussion and consideration by the General Assembly, but have not been passed by the state legislature at this time.
