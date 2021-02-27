Charges against Tara Skaggs, 48, of Madisonville, have been changed from first-degree assault to murder following a court hearing on Friday, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Charlie Young.
Skaggs was charged for allegedly shooting William Matheny, 66, of Madisonville.
The shooting occurred on Jan. 23 at 179 Liberty Church Loop in Madisonville where both Matheny and Skaggs were living, according to police.
Matheny was airlifted to a hospital in Evansville for his injuries but remained in critical condition and eventually died from his injuries.
During the preliminary hearing, Skaggs’ bond also was increased from $10,000 to $500,000.
As of Friday night, Skaggs remains lodged at the Hopkins County Jail.
