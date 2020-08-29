Inside a brick building on East Center Street is The Learning Center of Madisonville. Since March, like many places, the business has been closed after the first wave of the pandemic hit.
As school begins around the county, The Learning Center is preparing to reopen too.
Founder Nan Nance said the non-profit has made over 70 phone calls to parents whose children attended the tutoring facility before the virus. She said over 90% of those families plan to return for assistance.
“We thought that maybe parents would not feel comfortable to bring the kids back,” she said. “But, over 90% of them say they prefer one-to-one in-person tutoring, not virtual.”
Nance said both options are available starting Monday. Although she thought parents would be hesitant to bring students in, 12 have already signed up to return on opening day.
On each desk throughout the facility, plexiglass barriers have been installed to protect the spread of respiratory droplets. According to the center’s office manager, Felicity Dunlap, masks will be worn, temperatures will be taken at the entrance and a COVID questionnaire will be administered.
“This is a good benefit for the community,” Dunlap said.
Director Savanna Garrity said the center will still offer its dyslexic reading program, homework help program and ACT prep.
“We’re also going to offer a new class because so many parents are having to do virtual school, we’ll offer a couple of new classes were elementary students could come in and maybe in a group setting, with two or three students to be able to work together,” she said. “We’re here. We’re going to provide many of the same services that we’ve provided in the past.”
This new program is called extended tutoring. Garrity said they’ll have a small classroom-type tutoring experience two days a week to aid the schools which have started with nontraditional instruction days, digital learning. They’ll also help with homework and specific subject tutoring.
Dunlap said space is limited for extended tutoring to help with social distancing.
“It’s a three-hour class that meets two times a week,” she said.
The class will be offered to 1st- through 3rd-graders from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 4th- through 6th-graders from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We’re going to do it very safely so parents can feel comfortable about bringing their kids here and not have to worry about, ‘Are they going to have safety guidelines set in place and so forth?’ because we do,” said Garrity.
Nance said they are excited to see their kids.
“We’re looking forward to seeing their little faces. They’re good kids,” she said. “We’ve got the facility ready, cleaning as good as we can be, and we’ve got temperature thermometers, and sanitizer and masks.”
For more information about The Learning Centers program’s, visit its website at tlcmadisonville.com. To register your student for extended tutoring, call 270-245-2600 or email info@tlcmadisonville.com.
