There are a total of 19,795 people employed in Hopkins County, according to Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation President Ray Hagerman, but not all of those are residents in the county.
At the Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, Hagerman gave a presentation on ongoing projects that the corporation has been working on even as the COVID-19 pandemic has managed to impact jobs — not only in Hopkins County, but across the state.
“The interesting thing though is that the jobs that are actually in Hopkins County exceed that number by around 150,” he said. “What that means if you factor in pre-COVID unemployment, which is dropping rapidly back down to where we were, around 4% going into COVID, that means there are about 1,000 people every day who drive into Hopkins County to work.”
Hagerman said the focus on job creation should be shared with taking the commuters and trying to make them county residents.
“Sadly, if someone comes in and they work and they drive to another town, they are going to spend their money there,” he said.
According to Hagerman, there are 44,702 people that live in Hopkins County and the median age is 40 years old.
Hagerman said this means that the area needs to attract younger people into the area.
“The issue being is that things have changed drastically from where they used to be,” said Hagerman. “Twenty years ago, if you offered enough incentive for someone to come to your town, they would come. That is not the way it works with millennials and other groups. Now people look at where they really want to live and the jobs follow them to that location. They want what they want, they want to live where they want to live, and they want to make sure that schools are at a certain level. If they can’t have fun, they will go to different places.”
COVID also proved that people can work remotely successfully, said Hagerman.
“A lot of those people want to move out of large populous areas,” he said. “They are looking at communities like ours … they want to find a place where housing is affordable and they have some of the finer things in life. They bring their job with them. We have opportunities. It is safe. We do have good schools, and we do have a good part of the county to live in. But these are things that we never thought that we would have to think about.”
Hagerman called Monday’s announcement from Madisonville Community College regarding the official beginning of the aviation program “strategic,” adding that 14 students are enrolled in the course and once VA approval happens, at least 90 students are expected by year three, which would create an annual impact of $10 million.
Hagerman also talked about current and upcoming programs and initiatives — including the USDA Program at the Hopkins County Jail that has generated 63 certificates in welding, masonry and construction skills.
“We have also been active in trying to recruit soldiers coming out of Fort Campbell,” said Hagerman. “We have come up with an Adopt a Family Initiative that we will be rolling out in the next week. Someone in Hopkins County adopts a family at Fort Campbell and develops a relationship and gets them looking at Hopkins County.”
Also at the meeting, Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson provided his office’s annual statistics for 2020.
Sanderson reported that the department saw an overall decrease in crime by 16% compared to 2019. Part one, which are the serious crimes, were at a 23% decrease from last year. Part 2 crimes, the less serious crimes, were at a 11% decrease from last year.
The department responded to 20,404 calls, served 2,091 papers, inspected 3,295 vehicles, investigated 463 traffic collisions with three fatalities, spent 12,710 hours attending court, made 52 DUI arrests and drove a total of 496,388 miles.
