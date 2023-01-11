This year will be a big one for the Madisonville Regional Airport. In addition to completing a major construction project, the facility has several events on tap for 2023, including a return of last year’s Beach Bash fly-in and Madisonville’s first ever air show.
Back for it’s second year, the Beech Bash 2023 will be returning to the Madisonville Regional Airport and it is going to be even bigger than last year, which boasted hundreds of pilots and guests flying in from all over the country.
The Airport Board has already begun planning for the bash, which is slated for April 28-30, 2023. According to event staff, late April is known for some of the best weather and beautiful skies in Western Kentucky. The event will again feature on Beechcraft and Bonanza owners, as well as some big names in the aviation world.
“We need volunteers for aircraft parking; we need all hands on deck,” Airport Manager, Emily Herron said.
Board members, airport tenants and other folks in the aviation field will be needed to volunteer. If you or someone you know might be interested, please reach out directly to the airport and ask for Emily.
The other big event coming this fall, for the first time ever, will be the “Wings over Western Kentucky” Air Show. The aim of this event is to not only give the community an entertaining show, but to showcase the airport’s facility upgrades, new taxiway, apron, and hangar, as well as draw crowds from surrounding areas to Hopkins County.
The City Council has approved $60,000 for the tourism board to give towards this event.
“We will be seeking additional funding to put on a good inaugural airshow. The tentative date is set for October 7.”
A meeting with Luke Carrico, the airshow coordinator/announcer took place yesterday to go over details and to answer additional questions.
More information on both events will be released as it is presented.
