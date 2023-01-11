This year will be a big one for the Madisonville Regional Airport. In addition to completing a major construction project, the facility has several events on tap for 2023, including a return of last year’s Beach Bash fly-in and Madisonville’s first ever air show.

Back for it’s second year, the Beech Bash 2023 will be returning to the Madisonville Regional Airport and it is going to be even bigger than last year, which boasted hundreds of pilots and guests flying in from all over the country.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.