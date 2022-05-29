For three decades the Hopkins County B.A.S.S. club has been using its members love of fishing to make Hopkins County better, from providing food baskets for those in need during the holiday season. This year will be no different, with the club already off to a strong start.
In April, when the Kentucky Indiana Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans Association (KIPVA) held their regional fishing tournament at HuB’s Marina on Lake Barkley. the club joined with the Lake Barkley Tourist Commission to supply volunteer boat captains, drivers, weigh masters and runners to help make the event possible.
Not only was the event a huge success, but one of the club’s boats ended up taking the top spot in the event. Hopkins County B.A.S.S. club member Nick Short and his PVA partner Danny Bryant won the day with a 5 fish limit totaling 18.20 pounds.
Now club members can turn their eyes to their own annual event, the 29th annual Fall Bass Classic, which will be held Saturday September 24. Registration for the event is not yet open, but club members hope to see boats as far as the eye can see.
“As a not for profit organization, the HCBC uses the money raised through the FBC for our community activities throughout the year,” Hopkins County B.A.S.S. Club says on its website. “Despite the cancellation of our tournament (in 2020) some sponsors and friends still gave donations, and along with club funds we were able to provide meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas for families who needed help, particularly last year.”
After being forced to cancel the 2020 tournament due to COVID-19, the annual event returned last year and was a big success. Organizers hope to see that success continue in 2022.
“The families that we help are nominated by the area schools’ Family Resource Centers and local churches, as well as by our sponsors, friends and club members who know someone in need,” said the club. “Anglers fishing our tournament have donated hundreds of new books and toys and the rest of our shopping is all done locally. Club members, with lots of help from wives and family, provide the human power to get this all done.”
