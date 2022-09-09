Although he has worked every job from K9 Unit to narcotics, Officer Mark Conrad, the School Resource Officer at Jesse Stuart Elementary, said being an SRO is his favorite.
“I really enjoy this,” he said. “It has got to be the best job in law enforcement. I wouldn’t turn it down for anything now. They will have to run me out.”
Conrad started with the Madisonville Police Department in 1994. He was a K9 handler for almost eight years, and he worked in narcotics. He retired from the police department as a Sergeant and then went to work for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, where he was also promoted to Sergeant.
In October 2018, Conrad left the sheriff’s department to become the SRO at Jesse Stuart Elementary.
“I was still working sheriff when I got offered this job, so I jumped ship because this is a golden job,” he said.
Conrad said he looks at this job as a way to give back to the community.
“A lot of these children don’t have a positive role model, and when you can give that to them, it makes you feel good,” he said.
A few weeks ago, while Conrad was doing some SRO training away from the school, he was getting messages from teachers because the kids were asking where he was and if he was coming back.
“It just makes you feel like you are really appreciated,” said Conrad.“In law enforcement, we deal with people when they are having problems, and it is not always a good interaction. Here it is a good interaction. Everybody is happy to see you.”
To do the job, Conrad said he needed to get out of police mode and get down to the kid’s level.
“I don’t want to be that towering presence,” he said. “You almost have to turn into a teddy bear.”
He said his favorite part of the job is interacting with the kids. Conrad is in the hallway each morning and afternoon greeting them, fist-bumping them, giving high fives, and telling them he’s glad they are there.
“Let them know we are glad they are here and that somebody is always going to be happy to see them,” he said.
If the kids do something good, then they will get an Eagle ticket and have a chance to spin the prize wheel. One of the options on the wheel is to eat lunch with Officer Conrad. He said the first week of school, one of the kids wanted to eat lunch with him.
“You get that bonding moment with them,” said Conrad. “We might play board games after lunch or just sit there. Some of the kids just want to talk about sports. It just makes you feel good when they want to come eat with you.”
He also makes a point to see the kids outside of school too. He has attended several ball games when the students ask him, and a few students have already invited him to their birthday party this year.
“It just makes you feel good when they ask you,” said Conrad. “If they want that kind of interaction, I am here for them.”
Although he enjoys spending time with the students, Conrad said his main job is to make sure everybody is safe.
He checks to make sure all the doors are locked, the school is abiding by the law, and that classroom doors are being shut during the instructional period.
“My philosophy is when the parents send their children to school when they come on this campus, they are my babies,” he said. “I am going to take care of their babies like they are mine, so if a bad guy comes here to do evil, they are going to have to deal with the bad bear.”
Jesse Stuart Principal Julie Vaughn said Conrad was one of the first people she talked to after coming to the school, and he told her that school protection was his first priority.
“I think Conrad brings such light to our school,” she said. “I think because of his personality and how he puts himself out there, really does make it welcoming.”
Vaughn said Conrad is just as much the face of the school as any other staff member.
