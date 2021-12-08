Longtime friend, adopter and supporter of Molly’s Mutts, Caryn Gerhart, has graciously given a donation this holiday season to help low income families to be able to get their pets fixed. The clinic will take place today, and although all spaces have been filled, there is a chance that this could change, and something could open up. If interested, be sure to contact Molly’s Mutt’s to verify.
“We are beyond excited to hose a low-cost spay/neuter event to help battle the over population of pets,” Natalie Dickerson, Director for Molly’s Mutts.
Proof of low income will be required, and only one cat/kitten per household at this time will be accepted. The $15 fee will include a rabies vaccination as it is required by the state, the donation money will cover the rest of the fees. This is a non-refundable fee and it is required when making the appointment.
Kittens will need to be at least 12 weeks old, which is roughly three pounds. Molly’s Mutt’s is asking that no adult cats ages five or older. Drop off is 5 a.m. and same day pick-up, today at 5:30 p.m. is required. There are no residency requirements. For more information please contact via email, mollysmuttsanimalrescue@yahoo.com.
Molly’s Mutts hopes to host another clinic in the near future for all those who were not able to make it today. There will also be a low cost clinic for the dogs sometime after the New Year, date to be announced soon.
