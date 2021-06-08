Although the Supplemental School Year Program was not part of Monday night’s board meeting, school counselors are moving forward with the counseling sessions.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said families have until Friday to decide if they want to continue participating in the program or decline participation.
“It will give them one final chance to withdraw their application if they see fit,” he said.
While 74 applications were submitted for the board’s approval in May, the number has decreased since then, he said.
“We do not have an accurate account because we don’t have all information in from all schools,” said Cline.
The board unanimously accepted Senate Bill 128, the Supplemental School Year Program, at the May 17 meeting. The intent of the program is for students to retake or supplement courses as a result of the prolonged remote instruction and barriers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The expectation is that it is a true do-over, meaning that the students would be taking the same classes they took last year and replacing that work with what they earn this year,” said Cline.
Each school counselor in the district has been trained on the expectations for the individual counseling sessions, he said. The sessions have already begun with counselors going over what the program would entail for each student to give families an idea before officially signing up.
Once families officially sign on for the program, school counselors will begin to schedule students into the correct classes, he said.
“They will be placed in the appropriate grade level and scheduled accordingly,” said Cline.
He said if anyone has questions they can contact their school counselor to discuss those concerns more thoroughly because every situation is different.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• heard and approved of the second reading of policy, attendance requirements, absences and excuses and alternative education.
• approved to accept an insurance quote from EMC for $694,165 provided by Riddle Insurance.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with Muhlenberg County Board of Education for visually impaired services and a memorandum of understanding with McLean County Board of Education for hearing impaired services for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved an agreement with Evansville Association for the Blind for the 2021-2022 school year
• approved to accept bid for two 3/4 ton full 4WD extended cab work trucks.
• approved a contract with Hopkins County Health Department for school nurses for the 2021-2022 school year.
• approved a payment invoice to A&K Construction in the amount of $63,344.57 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved KETS invoice payments to Agility Communications group in the amount of $51,552 for extended team support for phone system, servers and software upgrades for the next three years.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 21 at the Central Administrative Office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.