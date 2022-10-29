The final movie of the Outdoor Movies series at the Park and Plaza Series will take place tonight at 7p.m. from the First United Plaza in downtown Madisonville.
“We are thrilled to have a showing of Hotel Transylvania tonight,” Luci Bess, Events Director for the City of Madisonville said. “ This is the last movie in this Outdoor Movies at the Park and Plaza Series and in addition to the free popcorn and sodas, there will be Food Trucks on site.”
Food and drinks for purchase will be available from, Jus’Burgers, Southern Crunch and Polar ParadICE. Community members are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets and come enjoy a night out with family and friends.
“It has been such a fun event to put on, and we have loved seeing the community come out and enjoy each film. We can’t wait for next year!”
For more information on this event and all future events planned go to madisonvilleliving.com and click on the events tab.
