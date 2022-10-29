The final movie of the Outdoor Movies series at the Park and Plaza Series will take place tonight at 7p.m. from the First United Plaza in downtown Madisonville.

“We are thrilled to have a showing of Hotel Transylvania tonight,” Luci Bess, Events Director for the City of Madisonville said. “ This is the last movie in this Outdoor Movies at the Park and Plaza Series and in addition to the free popcorn and sodas, there will be Food Trucks on site.”

