The library is offering a holiday give away now through December 21, 2022. If you check out any item during this time frame you will be automatically entered to win a Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player/Multimedia Center, just by simply using your library card.

According to library staff the prize is valued at $200. Not only does it play vinyl records on a three speed turn table, but it also has a CD and cassette player, FM radio, Bluetooth, a remote control and an AUX and headphone jack for audio streaming from your smartphone.

