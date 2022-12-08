The library is offering a holiday give away now through December 21, 2022. If you check out any item during this time frame you will be automatically entered to win a Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player/Multimedia Center, just by simply using your library card.
According to library staff the prize is valued at $200. Not only does it play vinyl records on a three speed turn table, but it also has a CD and cassette player, FM radio, Bluetooth, a remote control and an AUX and headphone jack for audio streaming from your smartphone.
“We’re having a holiday give-away for a variety of reasons,” Library Director, Joel Meador said. “One, it’s HCMPL’s way of saying thanks to the community for such a fantastic year. As we all move forward and away from what has been some very challenging times, the public library is a beacon to all, a source for lifelong learning and recreation, a place to connect, and the gift of music is a great connector and source of joy. ‘Tis the season.”
Meador also said that it is a way to showcase HCMPL’s new Record Revival Collection of classic LPs from the 1920s to the 1980s. Vinyl has been making a huge comeback as younger generations discover what was once thought to be a dead format and older generations embrace nostalgia. While HCMPL also has record players that can be checked out for free with a library card, it’s also fun to own your own.
“The great thing about this record player and media center is you’re not limited to only one format. One of the things I love most about it, is that it combines the old with the new. So, anyone with a library card can also use it to check out and wirelessly stream music and audiobooks from your mobile devices with the library’s free digital streaming service Hoopla!”
You must be a cardholder in order to participate. Only one entry per cardholder per day. For more information please reach out to the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library directly, 270-825-2680.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.