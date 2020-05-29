Lucas Ramey wanted one more run at a championship. Unfortunately, the coronavirus had other plans.
Ramey, a 2015 Soap Box Derby World Campion, has decided not to race again because his body is outgrowing his car.
For Ramey, 2020 was going to be his last year regardless. He had placed first, third and sixth in the world from 2015 to 2018, respectively. But in 2019, Ramey said he had some tough breaks and didn’t place and was looking forward to some redemption this go around.
Cancellation of races extends from the local levels all the way to the world championships, thus ending Ramey’s hopes for another title.
Prior to the cancellation, Ramey participated in the derby’s rally program where drivers compete all across the country to earn points and hope to advance to the World Championship in Akron, Ohio.
The 2019-20 season began in August, and Ramey had already earned enough points for Akron before the season was initially postponed in March.
“It’s disappointing to end it like this,” Ramey said. “But, I feel bad for all the other children that this might have been their first year, or they worked all year to get to this point and have it taken away is definitely upsetting. I wish they could go and enjoy the year as much as I have in the past.”
For Ramey, racing has been a large part of his life. He’s made many friends from across the country because of it. The sport, to him, is family-centric.
“It’s a great family experience, and I think that’s one of the reasons it worked out for it being canceled because it’s a community sport,” he said. “It was probably the right call for them to cancel it, protecting their community and the people involved in the sport.”
There are a couple of ways racers advance to the championship level. The first is the local race program, and the second is through the rally series. According to an International Soap Box Derby news release, more than 400 boys and girls compete in Akron during a typical year.
PSBDA President Brien Terry said their local and rally race were some of the lasts to cancel. The local race was scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
“There’s a lot of people that would love to race, and we were one of the last to cancel,” said Terry. “With everything going on, you can’t meet all the state and federal guidelines.”
For the first time since World War II, the PDBSA’s governing bodies, the All-American Soap Box Derby and the International Soap Box Derby, decided to postpone the 83rd World Championships until 2021.
Terry said they are watching and paying attention to what guidelines are being set in place.
“Our goal is to come back as soon as things are safe,” he said. “We want to make sure that our races are going to be quality, and everybody has a good time and a great experience with it.”
Racing is currently scheduled to resume at the Madisonville track in Septemeber,with a Super Kids Race for physically and mentally challenged children. A fall “Pumpkin Roll Rally Race” is scheduled for mid-October, all of which is subject to change.
“With our Super Kids, we want to make sure that they’re safe and everything’s right because they have to have another child driving for them,” Terry said. “We’re trying to keep everybody safe.”
Ramey said he hopes the next generation of racers continue to participate in the derby, as he believes it is a great sport.
“There’s no other sport where you can be with your family the whole time, and you get to meet other families,” he said. “You can travel across the nation, and being able to qualify for the championships is such an honor and a great experience. Any child should wish to do it; it’s unique.”
